★ ★ ★ ★

First time ever hearing or dealing with Australian Lending Centre and I can say, they’re probably the best staff I’ve ever had the pleasure of speaking with, especially my consultant Pat. He wasn’t just friendly but patient, understanding and very honest and that helped me a lot. Not sugar coating anything but allowing me to be honest and he was also honest with his responses clarifying reasons why and also honest with the outcome that was available to me. I initially wanted to get a consolidation debt loan but wasn’t able to due to the criteria of the lenders that I wasn’t eligible for however he offered me another solution that might be available to me, and this really made me happy. That there isn’t just one solution and that I wasn’t going to be turned away just like I had been by various lenders. I am very happy with Pat’s customer service, he was genuine and didn’t judge me with my credit history or circumstances which people in the financial industry do do sometimes but he didn’t. That means a lot.