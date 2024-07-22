Excellent on Trustpilot
Online Fast Loans Australia-Wide

Access money when you need it with quick loans.

Find Personal Loans, Debt Consolidation, Bad Credit Loans, and more.

  • Fast approvals within 24 hours
  • Solutions with no credit impact
  • Fast, online loans make life easy
Apply within 5 minutes

No credit impact | Free & Fast Assessment

Start Hearing Yes!

The Australian Lending Centre is a one-stop shop for a wide range of financial solutions.

We do not perform a credit check, so you can feel safe and confident when applying for a fast loan with us.

We could find a solution even if you’ve been rejected elsewhere.

We’ve helped Australians find fast loans for over 30 years.

Our experts work around the clock to connect you with fast, flexible, and affordable lending options tailored to your needs.

Our easy low-doc application process is 100% online and takes less than 5 minutes to complete.

The Perks of Using Australian Lending Centre

Our service is personally tailored to you. From the type of loan to the frequency of payments to the repayment amount. Everything is customised for your benefit.

Australian Lending Centre will not perform a hard credit check when reviewing an application.

Our online application process takes minutes. The only documentation we require is electronic bank statements, which can be provided at the click of a button.

Giving you a 2nd chance at finance

We help you find the most affordable and flexible online loan solutions.

With a wide range of lending options, your approval chances are boosted.

This is especially true for individuals with complex financial situations, such as the self-employed or those with bad credit.

Browse our amazing range of fast loan options

Debt Consolidation Loans

Streamline your debts into one affordable repayment plan with lower interest rates. Debt Consolidation combines credit cards, buy-now-pay-later, payday loans and more.

How consolidation works >>

No credit check loan options

Australian Lending Centre don’t run credit checks. Our goal is to improve your financial situation, not damage it further. Find fast loan solutions when others have said no.

No credit check loans explained >>

Personal Loans

Personal loans put you in control. If approved, funds could be transferred directly into your bank account to pay for your holiday, car repairs, or whatever you need the money for.

Learn about personal loans >>

Bad Credit Loans

Australian Lending Centre helps you to find bad credit loans even when banks have said “no.” We don’t check your credit file, so if you have a low credit score, we could still help.

View your bad credit options >>

Home Loans

We help Australians to find refinance solutions. We could also assist if you’re seeking a home renovation loan or a bad credit home loan. Buy or improve your dream home with our support.

Discover our home loan range >>

Car Loans

If you’re eyeing a new car but lack the disposable income, a car loan is an excellent solution. We can help you to find car finance with low fees and competitive interest rates to help you achieve your goal.

Get car finance support >>

Business Loans

Owning a company is challenging, but business loans can take some of the burden away. We love to support small businesses and self employed individuals.

Business loan options >>

Debt Management

Debt management is a life-changing solution if your debts are out of control. We have helped thousands of Australians to reduce & take control of their debts.

Debt Management explained >>

Low Doc Loans

Low-doc loans require minimal paperwork to get approved, making them ideal for the self-employed. Our application process is straightforward and fast to complete.

How Low Doc Loans Work >>

Feel supported with your finances

We take the time to understand your situation and help you find the right solution, regardless of past mistakes or current difficulties.

Find solutions wherever you are thanks to our online loan options and around the clock support.

We Could Accept:

Self-Employed Applications

Defaults & History of Bankruptcy

Why Australian Lending Centre?

Australian Lending Centre is committed to finding flexible and fast loans for you across Australia.

We go the extra mile to find solutions to your financial challenges, even if you’ve been rejected elsewhere.

Flexible Options

The loan amount, repayment frequency and loan type could all be personalised to you.

Aussie Owned

We operate nationwide, providing trusted Australian loan solutions to our fellow Aussies.

Fast Turnaround

We understand that time is of the essence when it comes to money. For this reason, we work around the clock to provide an answer within 24 hours.

Fast Loans, Quick Solutions

Fast Access to Funds

When the unexpected hits – car repairs, medical bills, or overdue rent – quick access to cash can make all the difference. Our network is designed to deliver fast results when it counts.

Easy Application Process

We’ve stripped away the paperwork. Apply online in minutes with minimal hassle and let us do the legwork to find suitable quick loan solutions.

Flexibility for Bad Credit

We focus on where you’re going, not where you’ve been. Even if your credit score isn’t perfect, our flexible loan options may still offer a path forward.

Get a Fast Loan in Australia

Apply within 5 minutes by clicking “Start Your Application” below and completing the online application form. It’s fast & simple.

We provide a wide range of fast loan solutions, including Debt Consolidation Loans and Bad Credit Loans.

We require minimal documentation, making the whole process super speedy. If you qualify, you can expect a same-day approval!
Australian Lending Centre FAQ's

Like the name suggests, a fast loan means getting a loan when you need it. With a speedy application process, minimal paperwork, and same-day turnaround times, we really mean it when we say we’re fast.

When unexpected financial circumstances arise, it’s comforting to know that Australian Lending Centre can connect you with quick loan options within 24 hours.

Australian Lending Centre has provided reputable financial solutions for more than 30 years. We have helped thousands of Australians and have excellent Trustpilot and Google Reviews to show for it.

We hold an Australian credit licence (389119) and strictly adhere to standards set by the Government.

The Australian Lending Centre provides access to fast lending online. Take advantage of solutions ranging from debt consolidation to bad credit loans. Regardless of your current circumstances, we are here to help.

Rejection from a bank can be disheartening, but our mission is to give struggling Aussies a fair go through personal and business finance opportunities.

Our caring professionals can guide you through the process and explain your options clearly. Explore the benefits below:

  • Wide range of loan and debt solutions available
  • Bad credit finance is available
  • Applying has no impact on your credit score
  • Fast loan decisions
  • Tailored options to suit you
  • Competitive interest rates
  • Fast application process
  • We support self-employed individuals

Our Australian loans cover the following states, including regional areas:

New South Wales (NSW), South Australia (SA); Queensland (QLD); Australian Capital Territory (ACT); Northern Territory (NT); Tasmania (TAS); Victoria (VIC); Western Australia (WA).

Do you have debt collectors sending letters and calling all the time?

Aside from providing loan support, Australian Lending Centre also specialise in Debt Management.

Your debts could be combined together and restructured so that you only pay what you can afford each month. This new debt is managed by us, meaning that your creditors will no longer contact you.

Could my debts be consolidated instead?

If you struggle with high interest rate credit cards, payday loans and/or personal loans, then you might want to consider applying for a debt consolidation loan.

Debt consolidation combines high interest debts into a loan with lower interest, one set of fees and one monthly repayment. This option could help you pay off debts more easily.

Bad credit loans are an opportunity for you to receive loan approval even with a bad credit score. They generally come with higher rates than a typical loan, but are also usually more flexible.

Applying is incredibly easy. With a quick online application form, you could get a response within the same day.

Big banks have a massive corporate infrastructure that can make their solutions slow and strict.

Private lenders can be more agile and provide a wider range of solutions than banks could offer. Some of the most competitive interest rates on the market can also be offered by non-banks.

Our blog is written by experts in their field, on relevant topics that matter to everyday Australians.

The financial landscape around us is ever changing which is why Australian Lending Centre is always looking for ways to answer your most pressing questions so you can make informed financial and borrowing decisions. 

Learn more about money in our blog

Beyond Bad Credit: Rebuilding Your Credit Score after Defaults
Personal Loans

Beyond Bad Credit: Rebuilding Your Credit Score after Defaults

A default on your credit file can feel like a financial setback with no easy way forward. Whether you missed a mortgage payment, fell behind on a personal loan, or experienced an unexpected hardship, having a default listed against your name often makes lenders hesitant. However, it’s important to remember

Visit our blog
For over 30 years, the Australian Lending Centre has provided access to a wide range of financial solutions including Personal Loans, Debt Consolidation and Mortgage Refinance.

Applying with us has no impact on your credit score, so you could gain approval even if you’ve been rejected elsewhere.

