Online Fast Loans Australia-Wide

Access money when you need it with quick loans.

Find Personal Loans, Debt Consolidation, Bad Credit Solutions, and more.

  • Fast approvals within 24 hours
  • Solutions with no credit impact
  • Fast, online loans make life easy
Apply within 5 minutes

No credit impact | Free & Fast Assessment

Australian Lending Centre Excellent Trustpilot Score
Australian Lending Centre 5 Star Google Reviews

Start Hearing Yes!

The Australian Lending Centre is a one-stop shop for a wide range of financial solutions.

We do not perform a credit check, so you can feel safe and confident when applying for a fast loan with us.

We could find a solution even if you’ve been rejected elsewhere.

Access money fast
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Enjoy Simple, Australian loan solutions

Enjoy Simple, Australian loan solutions

We’ve helped Australians find fast loans for over 30 years.

Our experts work around the clock to connect you with fast, flexible, and affordable lending options tailored to your needs.

Our easy low-doc application process is 100% online and takes less than 5 minutes to complete.

Check your eligibility

Small Loans No Credit Checks – Fast & Flexible Finance Options

Need a small loan but worried about your credit history? At the Australian Lending Centre, we specialise in small loans with no credit check, helping everyday Australians access fast and flexible financial support when they need it most.

Whether you’ve been rejected elsewhere or are trying to rebuild your finances, we look at your real situation, not your credit score.

Our simple application process means you can get approved quickly and receive your funds without the stress of traditional banks.

Apply for Small Loans With No Credit Check
Small Loans No Credit Check - Fast & Flexible Finance Options

The Perks of Using Australian Lending Centre

Personalised loan solutions

Personalised loan solutions

Our service is personally tailored to you. From the type of loan to the frequency of payments to the repayment amount. Everything is customised for your benefit.

No Impact On Your Credit Score​

No impact on your credit score

Australian Lending Centre will not perform a hard credit check when reviewing an application.

Fast, Low doc application

Fast, Low doc application

Our online application process takes minutes. The only documentation we require is electronic bank statements, which can be provided at the click of a button.

Giving you a 2nd chance at finance

We help you find the most affordable and flexible online loan solutions.

With a wide range of lending options, your approval chances are boosted.

This is especially true for individuals with complex financial situations, such as the self-employed or those with a negative credit history.

Start your application
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Check out our excellent reviews

Marcia Kirkbride
January 6, 2026

It is a big relief to have spoken to someone that was very helpful in the situation that I am in and my goals. Glad I reached out and got the assistance I needed. Highly recommend anyone feeling overwhelmed with debt speak with Pat and his team you will be heading in the right direction. It was a great experience. But I was hesitant at the beginning but so glad I reached out.

Mathew
December 23, 2025

Pat was Super helpful in understanding of my goals moving forward and helping me see how achievable it can be to reach them. Very easy person to talk too and not scared to have have laugh and joke through the process which made me feel really comfortable. Recommend dealing with Pat. Shout out to Pat!!!!

Jane Cruikshank
November 21, 2025

I spoke with Pat today and he was absolutely wonderful. He wasn’t judgemental and he understood everything about my life basically and wanted to help. I recommend him to anyone that’s in financial difficulty. Because the way he has assisted me with my major problem was fantastic. I gave him 5 out of 5 because he was so good and because of him I will have a great night sleep with no more stress.

Steven
September 26, 2025

Spoke with Pat, he was very clear with every step of the process, made sure that I knew and understood certain terms or information and was able to provide me a solution/plan to help with my debts.
Pat also made me feel comfortable and was non-judgmental towards my circumstances and situation.

Michael Floyd
June 4, 2025

Was an absolutely brilliant experience and outcome that I honestly didn’t think possible. He was extremely professional and very sympathetic to my situation and genuinely listened and cared about what I was saying. Can’t recommend him highly enough. And thank you doesn’t feel enough…

Jo Heyze
March 17, 2025

Pat was amazing to talk to, I had my doubts of what was suggested but he put my mind at ease and explained everything clearly. He was very patient with my questions and my initial hesitation. Thank you Pat!!!

Darren Smith
February 14, 2025

very user friendly application online form. the website is secure and runs smoothhly.only 4 minutes to apply online. excellent products. 5 stars from me welldone team thankyou

Domenic Siviglia
December 16, 2024

Lauren was fantastic
Lauren helped me with my situation
I highly recommend

Shayne Kearns
November 19, 2024

Went out of her way to come up with the best solution and was very helpful every step of the way. Was a pleasure to deal with.

Ryan Dipierro
November 15, 2024

I was so surprised by the ease and compassion I was met with by Pat and the team, they made something I was quiet embarrassed about easy to understand and far less overwhelming then I thought it was going to be, I’m so grateful for the help I received and chance to be back in control of my finances 🙂

Kayleen Little
November 8, 2024

The person was very nice spoken she explained everything very clearly. She made me feel very comfortable to speak with her.

AH
October 14, 2024

Best Debt Managment Solution Company Keanue understood my financial situation and was helpful in guiding me to a solution that worked best for me. He communicated clearly and concisely without feeling pressured. Would recommend this company highly

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Browse our amazing range of fast loan options

Debt Consolidation icon

Debt Consolidation Loans

Streamline your debts into one affordable repayment plan with lower interest rates. Debt Consolidation combines credit cards, buy-now-pay-later, payday loans and more.

How consolidation works >>

Loans With No Credit Check icon

No credit check loan options

Australian Lending Centre don’t run credit checks. Our goal is to improve your financial situation, not damage it further. Find fast loan solutions when others have said no.

No credit check loans explained >>

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Personal Loans

Personal loans put you in control. If approved, funds could be transferred directly into your bank account to pay for your holiday, car repairs, or whatever you need the money for.

Learn about personal loans >>

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Bad Credit Solutions

Australian Lending Centre helps you to find fast options, even when banks have said “no.” We don’t check your credit file, so if you have a low credit score, we could still help.

Bad credit loans >>

Home Loans​ icon

Home Loans

We help Australians to find refinance solutions. We could also assist if you’re seeking a home loan or home renovation loan. Buy or improve your dream home with our support.

Discover our home loan range >>

Car Loans​ icon

Car Loans

If you’re eyeing a new car but lack the disposable income, a car loan is an excellent solution. We can help you to find car finance with low fees and competitive interest rates to help you achieve your goal.

Get car finance support >>

Business Finance icon

Business Loans

Owning a company is challenging, but business loans can take some of the burden away. We love to support small businesses and self employed individuals.

Business loan options >>

Debt management icon

Debt Management

Debt management is a life-changing solution if your debts are out of control. We have helped thousands of Australians to reduce & take control of their debts.

Debt Management explained >>

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Low Doc Loans

Low-doc loans require minimal paperwork to get approved, making them ideal for the self-employed. Our application process is straightforward and fast to complete.

How Low Doc Loans Work >>

Apply for an online loan

Feel supported with your finances

We take the time to understand your situation and help you find the right solution, regardless of past mistakes or current difficulties.

Find solutions wherever you are thanks to our online loan options and around the clock support.

We Could Accept:

Bad Credit History
or No Credit

Self-Employed Applications

Defaults & History of Bankruptcy

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Feel supported with your finances

Why Australian Lending Centre?

Australian Lending Centre is committed to finding flexible and fast loans for you across Australia.

We go the extra mile to find solutions to your financial challenges, even if you’ve been rejected elsewhere.

Apply fast online

Flexible Options

The loan amount, repayment frequency and loan type could all be personalised to you.

Aussie Owned

We operate nationwide, providing trusted Australian loan solutions to our fellow Aussies.

Fast Turnaround

We understand that time is of the essence when it comes to money. For this reason, we work around the clock to provide an answer within 24 hours.

Fast Loans, Quick Solutions

Fast Access to Funds

When the unexpected hits – car repairs, medical bills, or overdue rent – quick access to cash can make all the difference. Our network is designed to deliver fast results when it counts.

Easy Application Process

We’ve stripped away the paperwork. Apply online in minutes with minimal hassle and let us do the legwork to find suitable quick loan solutions.

Flexibility for Poor Credit Scores

We focus on where you’re going, not where you’ve been. Even if your credit score isn’t perfect, our flexible loan options may still offer a path forward.

Apply for a quick loan

Get a Fast Loan in Australia

Apply within 5 minutes by clicking “Start Your Application” below and completing the online application form. It’s fast & simple.

We provide a wide range of fast loan solutions and support.

We require minimal documentation, making the whole process super speedy. If you qualify, you can expect a same-day approval!
Start Your Application

Australian Lending Centre FAQ's

Like the name suggests, a fast loan means getting a loan when you need it. With a speedy application process, minimal paperwork, and same-day turnaround times, we really mean it when we say we’re fast.

When unexpected financial circumstances arise, it’s comforting to know that Australian Lending Centre can connect you with quick loan options within 24 hours.

Australian Lending Centre has provided reputable financial solutions for more than 30 years. We have helped thousands of Australians and have excellent Trustpilot and Google Reviews to show for it.

We hold an Australian credit licence (389119) and strictly adhere to standards set by the Government.

The Australian Lending Centre provides access to fast lending online. Regardless of your current circumstances, we are here to help.

Rejection from a bank can be disheartening, but our mission is to give struggling Aussies a fair go through personal and business finance opportunities.

Our caring professionals can guide you through the process and explain your options clearly. Explore the benefits below:

  • Wide range of loan and debt solutions available
  • Applying has no impact on your credit score
  • Fast loan decisions
  • Tailored options to suit you
  • Competitive interest rates
  • Fast application process
  • We support self-employed individuals

Our Australian loans cover the following states, including regional areas:

New South Wales (NSW), South Australia (SA); Queensland (QLD); Australian Capital Territory (ACT); Northern Territory (NT); Tasmania (TAS); Victoria (VIC); Western Australia (WA).

Do you have debt collectors sending letters and calling all the time?

Aside from providing loan support, Australian Lending Centre also specialise in Debt Management.

Your debts could be combined together and restructured so that you only pay what you can afford each month. This new debt is managed by us, meaning that your creditors will no longer contact you.

Could my debts be consolidated instead?

If you struggle with high interest rate credit cards, payday loans and/or personal loans, then you might want to consider applying for a debt consolidation loan.

Debt consolidation combines high interest debts into a loan with lower interest, one set of fees and one monthly repayment. This option could help you pay off debts more easily.

Australian Lending Centre’s Bad credit loans are an opportunity for you to receive loan approval even with a poor credit score. They generally come with higher rates than a typical loan, but are also usually more flexible.

Applying is incredibly easy. With a quick online application form, you could get a response within the same day.

Big banks have a massive corporate infrastructure that can make their solutions slow and strict.

Private lenders can be more agile and provide a wider range of solutions than banks could offer. Some of the most competitive interest rates on the market can also be offered by non-banks.

Our blog is written by experts in their field, on relevant topics that matter to everyday Australians.

The financial landscape around us is ever changing which is why Australian Lending Centre is always looking for ways to answer your most pressing questions so you can make informed financial and borrowing decisions. 