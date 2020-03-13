Forget toilet paper, why should you consolidate your debt amidst the Coronavirus panic?

It’s the word on everyone’s lips, the fear at the back of everyone’s mind. What will happen to me if I get coronavirus? What will happen at my workplace if coronavirus infiltrates? How do we keep ourselves and our loved ones safe? These are all very legitimate concerns, but there is also something much bigger happening as a result of the recently confirmed pandemic. There’s very serious economic instability right now, which is why you should consolidate your debt.

What’s happening economically as coronavirus spreads?

Our economy is coming to chaos. Cities are being evacuated, schools are closing their doors, travel restrictions are being implemented and stock prices have been in free fall as the airborne virus spreads. Amidst all this panic, just how is coronavirus impacting financial markets and our very own financial stability? What’s going to happen to those currently owing debt? How can debt consolidation help in the age of coronavirus?

First things first, you can forget the toilet paper. We’ve got bigger problems on the plate to worry about. With stocks taking a dive, there’ll be less capital available for banks to loan people money. We can also speculate that as the global economy becomes unstable, debt will begin to mount. How come? Well, for those who aren’t currently in fixed-rate agreements, debt is subject to rise as lenders begin changing their terms. With banks fiddling with policies, borrowers will be at the mercy of their changes and those paying off debt are left dealing with a very volatile financial landscape.

The baseline is that we just don’t know what the future holds regarding coronavirus. And we certainly don’t know what it means for our future financially. In a time like this, uncertainty is unsettling, especially with coronavirus posing risks to employment around the world.

How can consolidating your debt help you in such a precarious time?

By general definition, debt consolidation can help reduce the stress of multiple debts by bringing them all together into one single, manageable debt. If you owe debt, the lender could change their policies at any moment, and if you owe many, that’s a no brainer. It’s one alarmingly volatile position (and can be a very confusing one at that).

Australian Lending Centre is here to offer a sense of stability in this shaky time. Consolidate all your debts into one fixed-rate payment, save money with a lower interest rate and overall, feel secure with peace of mind for you and your family.