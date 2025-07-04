How to Build a Budget When You’re Drowning in Debt

When you’re drowning in debt, creating a budget might feel pointless or even impossible. But a solid, realistic budget is often the first step out of financial stress and toward stability. Whether you’re juggling multiple credit cards, personal loans, or overdue bills, the right budget can help you regain control and start moving forward.

Step 1: Know Where You Stand When You’re Drowning in Debt

Before you can create a plan, you need clarity on your financial situation. That means listing:

Your total income (after tax)





All expenses (fixed and variable)





All debts (including interest rates and repayment terms)

You might be surprised how much you’re spending on things like subscriptions, takeaway food, or interest charges. Use bank statements or a budgeting app to review your last 1–2 months of spending.

Step 2: Prioritise Your Essentials

Start by covering the basics:

Rent or mortgage





Utilities





Food





Transport





Minimum debt repayments

If you’re drowning in debt and can’t cover essentials or meet your repayments, don’t wait, reach out to your lender or speak to a debt solutions expert. There may be options available like hardship assistance, debt consolidation, or informal payment arrangements.

At Australian Lending Centre, we're here to help you explore the best path forward, judgment free.

Step 3: Eliminate or Reduce Non-Essentials

This doesn’t mean you have to cut out everything you enjoy. It just means being selective and intentional while you’re getting back on track.

Cancel unused subscriptions





Cook at home more often





Limit online shopping





Set a cap on entertainment spend

Even small changes can free up extra money to put toward debt.

Step 4: Choose a Budgeting Method That Works for You

There are a few proven methods:

50/30/20 Rule – 50% needs, 30% wants, 20% savings/debt





Zero-Based Budgeting – every dollar is assigned a purpose





Cash Envelope System – use physical cash to control spending

The “best” method is the one you’ll actually stick to start simple, and adjust as you go.

Step 5: Build in Emergency Buffer (Even If It’s Small)

Even if you’re in debt, having a small emergency fund (e.g. $500–$1,000) can stop you from relying on credit when life throws curveballs. Think of it as insurance for your budget, not a luxury.

Step 6: Consider Debt Consolidation or Professional Help

If juggling multiple repayments is causing stress, you might benefit from:

A debt consolidation loan to roll multiple debts into one





An informal payment arrangement





A part 9 debt agreement, if suitable





Speaking to a qualified finance professional for personalised support

You don’t need a perfect budget to get started. You just need a realistic one that reflects your current situation and keeps you moving forward.

At Australian Lending Centre, we help Australians find tailored solutions that make debt more manageable, without judgment.

It’s not about cutting everything out, it’s about creating structure and control so your money works for you, not against you.

