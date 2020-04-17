One thing many people don’t realise is that it is entirely possible to take out a loan while you are on Centrelink payments. It’s true that when it comes to taking out a loan, lenders will assess your earnings as a part of the application process. If you are relying on Centrelink payments, it can make it a harder process. But there are other factors involved as well. This means that depending on your situation, you’ll still be able to take out a loan if you need it.
Getting a Loan on Centrelink
Wondering what the process is and how you can go about getting a loan on Centrelink? You’re not the only one. We have set up a clear list of dos and don’ts for you to follow when it comes to getting a loan whilst receiving Centrelink payments.
DO Check What Benefit You Are On
For some lenders, Centrelink benefits can count as income. This means your chances of taking out a loan can be higher. This typically doesn’t apply to all payment types. For example: Youth Allowance, Newstart and Austudy are unlikely to be accepted as part of your income. Why? Because they are temporary payments. If your circumstances change, you will no longer be eligible to claim them.
The first step is to work out what benefit you are on. Next, you should calculate how much this benefit contributes to your income. Providing this information to your lender upfront will make it quick and easy to determine what you are eligible for when it comes to taking out a loan.
DON’T Focus On One Lender
Just like taking out a regular loan, it is important to shop around. Of course, you want to do this without it affecting your credit score. The trick is to do it in the space of a couple of weeks. This way, it will only count as one hard inquiry instead of multiple.
Take a look at different interest rates on offer to ensure you are getting the best deal. You can even shop between traditional (banks) and non-traditional lenders to find what works for you. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to taking out a loan. Therefore, it is important to do your research and shop around to get the best deal.
DO Look For Lenders That Work With Centrelink
Shopping around is important. However, it is even better if you can find lenders that state ‘Centrelink Accepted’ on their website. Of course, if you can’t find this straight up, it doesn’t automatically mean they won’t accept Government benefits as a payment. The next step is to call them up and chat directly to ask them. Many lenders will be upfront about their policies. Meaning they will communicate whether they accept Centrelink payments as a form of income when taking out a loan.
DON’T Borrow Above Your Means
Being on Centrelink payments already, you don’t want to borrow above your means. This can mean finding yourself unable to pay off the debt. It can actually end up quite expensive borrowing small amounts of money – and it won’t solve your problems. All loans come with interest, so if you are unable to pay them back in a timely manner, you will be left with increasing interest over time.
DO Look At The Types Of Loans Available
Personal loans aren’t the only types of loans available to you while you are on Centrelink. You can also look at what other loans you might qualify for. This way, you can ensure you are on the best loan for your needs.
Centrelink Advance Payment: depending on what type of benefit you are on, you may qualify for a Centrelink advance payment. Usually these need to be repaid within six months, or they will be subtracted from the amount Centrelink pays you.
Payday Loan: finding a lender who accepts Centrelink as an income means you are eligible for a payday loan. These are small loans that tide you over until your next payday (or Centrelink pay).
Car loan: you can also take out a car loan. Your payments are used as a security for your loan, which can offer your lower interest rates.
DON’T Limit Yourself
Just because you are receiving Centrelink, doesn’t mean you are limited in your options when it comes to taking out a loan. All it means is that you need to shop around and find the right lender for you and your needs.
Get A Loan On Centrelink
Getting a loan on Centrelink is very possible, especially if you follow this guide of dos and dont’s. If you are looking for a lender who can help you out, check out Australian Lending Centre. With our expert advice, you will be back on your feet again in no time. Getting a loan on Centrelink doesn’t have to be hard, as long as you know the right process involved.