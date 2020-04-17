One thing many people don’t realise is that it is entirely possible to take out a loan while you are on Centrelink payments. It’s true that when it comes to taking out a loan, lenders will assess your earnings as a part of the application process. If you are relying on Centrelink payments, it can make it a harder process. But there are other factors involved as well. This means that depending on your situation, you’ll still be able to take out a loan if you need it.

Getting a Loan on Centrelink

Wondering what the process is and how you can go about getting a loan on Centrelink? You’re not the only one. We have set up a clear list of dos and don’ts for you to follow when it comes to getting a loan whilst receiving Centrelink payments.

DO Check What Benefit You Are On

For some lenders, Centrelink benefits can count as income. This means your chances of taking out a loan can be higher. This typically doesn’t apply to all payment types. For example: Youth Allowance, Newstart and Austudy are unlikely to be accepted as part of your income. Why? Because they are temporary payments. If your circumstances change, you will no longer be eligible to claim them.

The first step is to work out what benefit you are on. Next, you should calculate how much this benefit contributes to your income. Providing this information to your lender upfront will make it quick and easy to determine what you are eligible for when it comes to taking out a loan.

DON’T Focus On One Lender

Just like taking out a regular loan, it is important to shop around. Of course, you want to do this without it affecting your credit score. The trick is to do it in the space of a couple of weeks. This way, it will only count as one hard inquiry instead of multiple.

Take a look at different interest rates on offer to ensure you are getting the best deal. You can even shop between traditional (banks) and non-traditional lenders to find what works for you. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to taking out a loan. Therefore, it is important to do your research and shop around to get the best deal.