Is there honestly anything worse than dental pain? That sudden nerve pain that catches you off guard and won’t subside no matter what medication you take. Worse still, you realise that you didn’t take out that extra cover on your health insurance, which means a trip to the dentist is now going to cost you big time. Let’s face it, even if you did up your health insurance, the dentist is an expensive trip. It always seems just the bare minimum is covered! What if you don’t have the money saved up? Can you get a loan for dental work?

Can You Get A Loan For Dental Work?

If you find yourself in the position of needing dental work but being unable to pay for it, don’t stress. Although, this is easier said than done. Unlike other things around the home, like that leaky tap you have been meaning to get fixed for weeks, dental work doesn’t just sort itself out with time. In fact, leaving it will most likely make things worse. So what can you do? Can you get a loan for dental work? The short answer: yes!

Dental procedures can be expensive and untimely, and the worst part about it, they are unpredictable. Finding yourself in pain is bad enough, but this is made worse when you realise you don’t have the money to cover the cost of the treatment. So you ask yourself, can you get a loan for dental work?

There are actually a number of options available to you.

How Can You Get A Loan For Dental Work?

Now onto the big question, how can you get a loan for dental work? It comes down to doing your research and finding the right creditor to suit your needs. Generally, a dental loan comes in the form of a personal loan that is used to pay for dental work. You have the option of choosing between an unsecured or secured loan.

Secured dental loan: this is when you offer up an asset to cover the cost of the loan. In the case that you are unable to pay back the loan, your asset is seized with payment. This takes all the risk away from the lender.

Unsecured dental loan: in this situation, nothing is offered up as collateral against this loan. While this takes away any risk involved from you, it adds it all onto the lender. This means this type of loan often comes with a higher interest rate.

How Do Dental Loans Work?

These loans work in the same way as other personal loans. They are repaid with interest over time, and can also come with the typical establishment and monthly service fees. Of course, before taking out the loan, you need to be sure you will be able to pay it back.

There is also the option of setting up a dental payment plan. It lets you pay off your dental work in instalments. These types of plans are usually set up through third-party providers, including the dental practice themselves. These can come with an interest-free period, which is a huge bonus when you are struggling for cash. However, it is always important to look at the fine print. Often there are fees involved that need to be accounted for. They also generally require you to pay a deposit when you take out the loan.

In some cases, you can also use your credit card to pay for dental work. You need to first check you have a limit high enough to cover the extra expense, and that you are able to make the repayments. Credit cards can come with higher interest rates, which makes things harder if you fall behind.

What Can The Loan Be Used For?

Now that we know the answer to: can you get a loan for dental work? It’s important to look at what dental work is covered in a loan. It can be typically used to finance a range of different dental procedures. This can be general dental work, cosmetic work, and orthodontic treatments. From getting a filling to a full root canal, your money can be put towards paying off these procedures. You can even get something simple done like teeth whitening and cover the costs with a loan.

Getting Help For Your Dental Treatment

There are many options available to you when it comes to taking out a loan for dental treatment. If you are wondering where to start, speak to the experienced team at Australian Lending Centre to discuss your options. We can help you get the loan you need to cover the dental work, so your pain doesn’t turn into a much bigger one over time.