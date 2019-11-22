10 Financial Habits That Will Enrich Your Life

Financial freedom is not impossible; as a matter of fact its very achievable. All that is requires is smart long term financial habits.

Check out some of the best financial habits that will enrich your life.

50/30/20 Budgeting Rule To control your finances, you must possess good financial habits. You can’t be a good budgeter if you don’t know where your money goes. The 50/30/20 budgeting rule is a good platform to help you get started. Track your spending to know the areas of excess expenditure. If you order Uber Eats too much, cut down on the home-delivered takeaway. If your credit card debt is high, consider debt consolidation. By following the budgeting rule, you can save more money. Use financial management apps

Tap into a whole range of financial management apps. These useful apps can help you manage your finances and keep you on the right track to financial success.

Don’t use Buy Now Pay Later Services

Avoid Afterpay and Zip pay at all costs. If you don’t have the funds for whatever you want to purchase, wait till you do. It’s more than likely that you are shopping for a want; rather than a need.

Pay Your Bills Promptly

A desire to be in full control of your finances means that you have to manage your bills ahead of time. Late bills payment is a feature bound to stretch your paycheck frequently. So, here is what to do, pay your bills on time. If you have credit card bills, pay it before the interest accrues. That makes you save some cash, right? Let’s get rolling!

Avoid Credit Cards

When making purchases, pay using cash or your debit card. If you can manage this habit, do not use a credit card. You will spend less money when paying upfront compared to a credit card, which will have balances and extra fees as well. Avoid credit purchases if you can make the right decisions with real money while checking out.

Be Debt Free

Debts can drag you to your deathbed. It can anchor all your tragedies if not well checked. Come out of this menace. Start by minimizing your spending. Make a plan to eliminate your debts until you become debt-free!

Be fit

Staying fit is an enriching habit that can influence all aspects of your life. Whether it’s going for a walk, cycling or yoga, find what works for you. Keeping fit can help you clear your mind. A clear and open mind means better financial decisions. It a win-win really.

Have a side Hustle

Whilst a side hustle means more work and dedication, it also means more of an opportunity to set yourself up financially. Consider starting an e-commerce website, take up uber delivery, freelance on upwork or complete a task on air tasker. There are endless possibilities to make additional income.

Invest

There is no point in saving without making any investment. It’s useless swimming in cash shoved under your mattress. Make a point of making investments and be sure of getting some good returns.

Have Realistic Goals

You need to have goals, short-term or long-term. If you have unwavering lifetime goals, take a step, and accomplish the goals. Many people tend to save for emergencies or retirement. However, less understand that you can save for specific goals. You can save money for your child’s education, your dream car, or do your dream home. You will only achieve your goals if you are a determined, resilient, and hard worker.

Incorporating these simple habits are steering to your financial freedom. Enrich your life fully by only doing such practices and have a good financial habit.